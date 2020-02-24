Dr. George Shokri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Shokri, MD
Overview of Dr. George Shokri, MD
Dr. George Shokri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, OH.
Dr. Shokri works at
Dr. Shokri's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy400 Matthew St Ste 211, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shokri?
I love Dr. Shokri and so miss him since he left Tifton and wish him the best for him and his family and new patients
About Dr. George Shokri, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1851677074
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shokri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shokri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shokri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shokri works at
Dr. Shokri has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shokri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shokri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shokri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.