Overview of Dr. George Sianis, MD

Dr. George Sianis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Sianis works at Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c. in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.