Dr. Sianis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- IL
- Chicago
- Dr. George Sianis, MD
Dr. George Sianis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Sianis, MD
Dr. George Sianis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Sianis works at
Dr. Sianis' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c.6374 N Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (773) 478-5600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sianis?
Dr. Sianis is always very accommodating, professional, knowledgeable, compassionate, very good listener, and really pays attention to your health.
About Dr. George Sianis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255366191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sianis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sianis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sianis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sianis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sianis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sianis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sianis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.