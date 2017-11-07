See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. George Sianis, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. George Sianis, MD

Dr. George Sianis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Sianis works at Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c. in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sianis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c.
    6374 N Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60659 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 478-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2017
    Dr. Sianis is always very accommodating, professional, knowledgeable, compassionate, very good listener, and really pays attention to your health.
    Trisa in Skokie, IL — Nov 07, 2017
    About Dr. George Sianis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255366191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sianis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sianis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sianis works at Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sianis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sianis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sianis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sianis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sianis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

