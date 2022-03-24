Overview of Dr. George Sich, DPM

Dr. George Sich, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Sich works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.