Dr. George Sich, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Sich, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
Edgefield County Hospital300 Ridge Medical Plz, Augusta, GA 29824 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I appreciate his expertise! I find him easy to approach, discuss any questions I have, good at explaining what he will/ has done. I have no other foot surgeons experience to compare him to but have found his work to be good.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1093804817
- Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA
- Augusta University Medical Center
