Dr. George Sich, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Sich, DPM

Dr. George Sich, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Sich works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Edgefield County Hospital
    300 Ridge Medical Plz, Augusta, GA 29824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. George Sich, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093804817
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|St. Lukes Hospital - Allentown, PA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Sich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.