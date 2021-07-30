Overview of Dr. George Sigel, MD

Dr. George Sigel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Sigel works at Compass Counseling in Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.