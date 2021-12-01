Dr. George Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Simon, MD
Overview of Dr. George Simon, MD
Dr. George Simon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Foster City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
-
1
LASIK Custom Vision - An NVISION Company (Foster City)950 Tower Ln Ste 130, Foster City, CA 94404 Directions (877) 370-7727
-
2
Lasikplus Medical Associates Inc.1390 Willow Pass Rd Ste 120, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (877) 370-7727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
My visit was after a car accident and I couldn’t really wear contacts anymore and hated glasses. Dr.Simon was recommended by family & friends. The staff was really nice and the process was so smooth and very professional. I would highly recommend Dr.Simon and his staff. You just need someone to drive you home after the procedure, but you can drive yourself for the follow up the best day.
About Dr. George Simon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225251697
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnst-Kings Co Hosp
- Chldns Hosp-Adult Med Ctr
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.