Dr. George Small, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Small, MD

Dr. George Small, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Small's Office Locations

    2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 (814) 452-7575
    Allegheny Neurological Associates
    490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (412) 566-1545
    Pittsburgh Office
    420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (412) 359-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Autonomic Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Myasthenia Gravis
Autonomic Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Dystonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2021
    Dr. Small provided me with one of the most interesting & exciting doctor's office visits I've ever had. He was engaged and most friendly and immediately gained my confidence through his stated interest to answer any possible questions I had for him. He shared his views on a variety of topics and assured me that my ailments belonged to a normal spectrum of a senior. I am most impressed with his knowledge and engaging manner.
    About Dr. George Small, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821099011
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

