Dr. George Small, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Small, MD
Dr. George Small, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small's Office Locations
- 1 2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7575
Allegheny Neurological Associates490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 566-1545
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Small provided me with one of the most interesting & exciting doctor's office visits I've ever had. He was engaged and most friendly and immediately gained my confidence through his stated interest to answer any possible questions I had for him. He shared his views on a variety of topics and assured me that my ailments belonged to a normal spectrum of a senior. I am most impressed with his knowledge and engaging manner.
About Dr. George Small, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821099011
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
