Dr. George Smyrniotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Smyrniotis, MD
Dr. George Smyrniotis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Smyrniotis' Office Locations
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2530
Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 1, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 259-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Smyrniotis several times through the years and I highly recommend him. You always have the choice on which tests to do, and not all are pleasant, but you can trust his advice on which are optional (at least optional at this moment) and which are strongly recommended based on symptoms.
About Dr. George Smyrniotis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
