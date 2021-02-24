Overview of Dr. G Brent Sorensen, MD

Dr. G Brent Sorensen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sorensen works at Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.