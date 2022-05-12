Overview of Dr. George Sosenko, MD

Dr. George Sosenko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Sosenko works at Metro Chicago Surgical Oncology, LLC in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.