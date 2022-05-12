Dr. Sosenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Sosenko, MD
Overview of Dr. George Sosenko, MD
Dr. George Sosenko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Sosenko's Office Locations
1
George R. Sosenko MD Ltd.3825 Highland Ave Ste 2A, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 725-9700
2
Amita Health Saints Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2000
3
Korathu Thomas MD S.c.2222 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 235-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a problem with the prostate, doctor Sosenko gave me two pills and my problems with which I was struggling for more than 5 years ended after one day, previously I saw other doctors somehow couldn't help me, instead endless examinations. I recommend Dr. Sosenko, I saved my money and time and pain.
About Dr. George Sosenko, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1881680411
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosenko has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sosenko speaks Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosenko.
