Dr. George Sotos, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (49)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Sotos, MD

Dr. George Sotos, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Sotos works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sotos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Rockville
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Bethesda
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Breast Cancer

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Breast Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Lung Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Thalassemia
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Neutropenia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Astrocytoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Schwannoma
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Very caring Allows time for questions i I’ll
    — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. George Sotos, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033290705
    Education & Certifications

    • Nat Cancer Inst
    • Parkland Mem Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Ctr
    • Parkland Mem Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Ctr
    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Sotos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sotos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sotos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sotos has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

