Dr. George Soued, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Soued, MD

Dr. George Soued, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Soued works at FOURTH AVENUE MEDICAL & ASSOCIATES in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soued's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bayridge Pulmonary Associates PC
    364 97TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 748-8787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 06, 2020
There are not enough words to express my appreciation of Dr.Soued and his lovely wife, Sonia RN. Together they are kind and thoughtful , especially to their older patients.
Eileen Walsh — May 06, 2020
Dr. Soued's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Soued

Tell Us About Yourself

About Dr. George Soued, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1447211024
Education & Certifications

  • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soued has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soued has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soued works at FOURTH AVENUE MEDICAL & ASSOCIATES in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Soued’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soued. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soued.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soued, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soued appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
