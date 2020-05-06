Dr. Soued has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Soued, MD
Overview of Dr. George Soued, MD
Dr. George Soued, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soued works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Soued's Office Locations
-
1
Bayridge Pulmonary Associates PC364 97TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soued?
There are not enough words to express my appreciation of Dr.Soued and his lovely wife, Sonia RN. Together they are kind and thoughtful , especially to their older patients.
About Dr. George Soued, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447211024
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soued has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soued works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soued. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soued.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soued, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soued appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.