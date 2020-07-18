See All Urologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. George Sreckovic, MD

Urology
3.9 (35)
Map Pin Small Orland Park, IL
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Sreckovic, MD

Dr. George Sreckovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Sreckovic works at Associated Urological Specialists Laboratory in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sreckovic's Office Locations

    Associated Urological Specialists Laboratory
    15234 S HARLEM AVE, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 364-7882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 18, 2020
    Hello George This is Bob Kulak Please call me when you get a chance you have my number Thank You
    Robert Kulak — Jul 18, 2020
    About Dr. George Sreckovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1629067038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreckovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sreckovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sreckovic works at Associated Urological Specialists Laboratory in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sreckovic’s profile.

    Dr. Sreckovic has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreckovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreckovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreckovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreckovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreckovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

