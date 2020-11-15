See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westlake, OH
Dr. George Stokes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Stokes, MD

Dr. George Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Dr. Stokes works at OBGYN of Westlake, LLC in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stokes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obgyn of Westlake, LLC
    2211 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 871-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. George Stokes, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801868203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stokes works at OBGYN of Westlake, LLC in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stokes’s profile.

    Dr. Stokes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

