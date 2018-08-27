Dr. Stovall Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Stovall Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Stovall Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Stovall Jr works at
Locations
George A Stovall Jr MD405 Londonderry Dr Ste 303, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-6730
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stovall is very knowledgeable and takes time to answer questions. He does not rush into tests but methodically seeks answers to the cause of symptoms. My husband was recently treated by Dr Stovall and found he needed his gall bladder removed after scopes did not show stomach or colon issues.
About Dr. George Stovall Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770533903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stovall Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stovall Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stovall Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stovall Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stovall Jr speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovall Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovall Jr.
