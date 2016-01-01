Dr. George Stransky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stransky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Stransky, MD
Overview of Dr. George Stransky, MD
Dr. George Stransky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Stransky's Office Locations
Alaska Women's Cancer Care3851 Piper St Ste U264, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 263-4204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Stransky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437264082
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Stransky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stransky accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stransky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stransky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stransky.
