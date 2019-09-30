Overview

Dr. George Surla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Surla works at New York Comprehensive Medical PC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.