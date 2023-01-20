Dr. George Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sutherland, MD
Overview of Dr. George Sutherland, MD
Dr. George Sutherland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland's Office Locations
-
1
Optim Orthopedics210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Coastal Carolina Hospital- Rehabilitation Unit1000 Medical Center Dr, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 681-6122
-
3
Optim Health System - Reidsville247 S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 629-7772
-
4
Hilton Head Hospital25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 689-6122
-
5
Optim Orthopedics LLC8201 Pinellas Dr, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 705-9401
-
6
Optim Orthopedics - Bluffton16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Bluffton, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutherland?
Epitomizes the two most important traits that any physician should possess; knowledgeable and caring
About Dr. George Sutherland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518177559
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Clinic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Lsu-Hsc (Shreveport)
- Louisiana States University Health Science Center (Shreveport)
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.