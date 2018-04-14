See All General Surgeons in Danville, KY
Dr. George Swope Munday, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Swope Munday, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Danville, KY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Swope Munday, MD

Dr. George Swope Munday, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Munday works at Central Kentucky Surgeons PSC in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Guttman, MD
Dr. Richard Guttman, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
Dr. Linda Wang, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Munday's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Kentucky Surgeons
    130 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 783-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
  • Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
  • Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Munday?

    Apr 14, 2018
    Care #6. I have a lot of respect for Dr.Monday, He just put neurostimulator implant in my back two days ago and it looks good and clean. He has great people skills and is not too good to shake your hand. He seems not just very intelligent but "very" understanding. Thanks Doc!
    Michael D in Eubank, KY — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Swope Munday, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Swope Munday, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Munday to family and friends

    Dr. Munday's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Munday

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Swope Munday, MD.

    About Dr. George Swope Munday, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245539022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville Department Of Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Centre College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Swope Munday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munday works at Central Kentucky Surgeons PSC in Danville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Munday’s profile.

    Dr. Munday has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Munday has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Swope Munday, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.