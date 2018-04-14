Overview of Dr. George Swope Munday, MD

Dr. George Swope Munday, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Munday works at Central Kentucky Surgeons PSC in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.