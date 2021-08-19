Dr. George Sylvestri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvestri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sylvestri, MD
Overview of Dr. George Sylvestri, MD
Dr. George Sylvestri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sylvestri works at
Dr. Sylvestri's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health - Mayfaire V6727 Parker Farm Dr Ste 300, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 505-4731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sylvestri?
Dr SYLVESTRI , Sara , his nurse , and all his staff were great !! I am so pleased that I can now call him my doctor . Dr SYLVESTRI listened to all my concerns and explains everything very well . Very comforting that he has a plan for my future health . Sara is so nice and a big help with my prescriptions etc. All in all I am so pleased that I found Dr Sylvestris practice and would recommend them to all !!
About Dr. George Sylvestri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902908866
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylvestri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvestri accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sylvestri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sylvestri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylvestri works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvestri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvestri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylvestri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylvestri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.