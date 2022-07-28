See All Ophthalmologists in Oakland, CA
Dr. George Tanaka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. George Tanaka, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Tanaka, MD

Dr. George Tanaka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.

Dr. Tanaka works at Dr. Iryna Falkenstein in Oakland, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tanaka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tanaka and Le MDs
    491 30th St Ste 103, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 763-9775
  2. 2
    Glaucoma Specialists
    711 Van Ness Ave Ste 330, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 771-4020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tanaka?

    Jul 28, 2022
    It was my pleasure to have been seen by a doctor who by nature and professionalism convinced me that i am in safe hands for taking care of glaucoma disease on my first visit on 22 July 2020
    Kirpal Dhaliwal — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Tanaka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Tanaka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tanaka to family and friends

    Dr. Tanaka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tanaka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Tanaka, MD.

    About Dr. George Tanaka, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285723411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • California Pacific Med Ctr-California
    Residency
    Internship
    • MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Tanaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanaka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanaka has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Tanaka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.