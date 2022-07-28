Dr. George Tanaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tanaka, MD
Overview of Dr. George Tanaka, MD
Dr. George Tanaka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Tanaka works at
Dr. Tanaka's Office Locations
-
1
Tanaka and Le MDs491 30th St Ste 103, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 763-9775
-
2
Glaucoma Specialists711 Van Ness Ave Ste 330, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 771-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
It was my pleasure to have been seen by a doctor who by nature and professionalism convinced me that i am in safe hands for taking care of glaucoma disease on my first visit on 22 July 2020
About Dr. George Tanaka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1285723411
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- California Pacific Med Ctr-California
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Harvard Medical School
- Princeton University

