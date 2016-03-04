Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavoulareas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD
Overview of Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD
Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Intouch Health7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 562-8686
Neurology Associates117 70Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I bought my father to Dr. Tavoulareas and he was amazing. He took the time to answer our questions, and explained my father's condition to both me and my dad. Most importantly, my father left the office relieved knowing what he needs to do, and what he can expect. Overall, excellent doctor & would highly recommend!!!
About Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1427058858
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Tavoulareas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavoulareas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavoulareas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavoulareas works at
Dr. Tavoulareas has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavoulareas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tavoulareas speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavoulareas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavoulareas.
