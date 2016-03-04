Overview of Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD

Dr. George Tavoulareas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tavoulareas works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.