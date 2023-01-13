Overview of Dr. George Tellam, DPM

Dr. George Tellam, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Tellam works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.