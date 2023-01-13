Dr. George Tellam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tellam, DPM
Overview of Dr. George Tellam, DPM
Dr. George Tellam, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Dr. Tellam's Office Locations
Jax Beach357 11th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 269-9595
St. Augustine309 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 901, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 269-9595
Ankle & Foot Associates981 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received exceptional surgical and post-operative care for a bunionectomy, tailors bunionectomy, and mid-foot fusion. Dr. Sorensen performed the procedure and takes great pride in his work. The outcome could not have been any better. Also, my interactions with Dr. Tellam and the rest of the staff were exceptional. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Sorensen or Dr. Tellam to my family and friends.
About Dr. George Tellam, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1750319026
Education & Certifications
- Fairlawn Hospital Podiatric Surgery
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tellam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tellam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tellam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tellam has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tellam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tellam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tellam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.