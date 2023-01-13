See All Podiatric Surgeons in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. George Tellam, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.6 (43)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Tellam, DPM

Dr. George Tellam, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.

Dr. Tellam works at Ankle & Foot Associates in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tellam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jax Beach
    357 11th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 269-9595
  2. 2
    St. Augustine
    309 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 901, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 269-9595
  3. 3
    Ankle & Foot Associates
    981 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 269-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 13, 2023
    I received exceptional surgical and post-operative care for a bunionectomy, tailors bunionectomy, and mid-foot fusion. Dr. Sorensen performed the procedure and takes great pride in his work. The outcome could not have been any better. Also, my interactions with Dr. Tellam and the rest of the staff were exceptional. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Sorensen or Dr. Tellam to my family and friends.
    — Jan 13, 2023
    Photo: Dr. George Tellam, DPM
    About Dr. George Tellam, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750319026
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairlawn Hospital Podiatric Surgery
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Tellam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tellam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tellam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tellam has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tellam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tellam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tellam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

