Dr. George Tesar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tesar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Tesar, MD
Dr. George Tesar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, OH. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Tesar works at
Dr. Tesar's Office Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 445-6224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tease is overly-dedicated. He has always been there and asked good questions during appointments. The only downside is he hasn't been able to come up with a perfect cure for my symptoms, but he is working to the fullest of the medical profession's limits. He is extremely committed and caring.
About Dr. George Tesar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992755037
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tesar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tesar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tesar works at
Dr. Tesar has seen patients for Conversion Disorder, Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders and Dissociative Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesar.
