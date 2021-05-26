Overview of Dr. George Theodore, MD

Dr. George Theodore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Theodore works at Orthocare Medical Equipment LLC in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.