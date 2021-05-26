See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. George Theodore, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Theodore, MD

Dr. George Theodore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Theodore works at Orthocare Medical Equipment LLC in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theodore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocare Medical Equipment LLC
    175 Cambridge St Ste 400, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 724-7009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Gait Abnormality

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. George Theodore, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639171101
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Theodore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theodore works at Orthocare Medical Equipment LLC in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Theodore’s profile.

    Dr. Theodore has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

