Dr. George Therapondos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Therapondos, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Edinburgh College Of Medicine, Uk and is affiliated with Crenshaw Community Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Mary, Pascagoula Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Crenshaw Community Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Love him he and his np staff are remarkable. He is truly a blessing
- Transplant Hepatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1093099715
- Royal College of Physicians
- Royal Inf Of Edinburgh
- University Of Edinburgh College Of Medicine, Uk
