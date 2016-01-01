Overview of Dr. George Thevaos, MD

Dr. George Thevaos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Thevaos works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.