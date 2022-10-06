Dr. Tisdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Tisdale, MD
Overview
Dr. George Tisdale, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
George G Tisdale MD425 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 822-5559
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tisdale is a derm, not a beauty queen spa. Dude comes in and looks at every little bump, mole, crevice, patch, you name it and within seconds, he knows exactly which ones are worrisome and removes them. He bats a 1000 because everything he has removed came back positive for change but negative for cancer. He has never missed a single one on me and I have been seeing him for years now. I had one experience where a derm didn't remove anything at another location but 6 months later when he looked at and he said, "this should have been remove earlier". Of course, after the pathology report...he was 100% correct. Not all derms are good, but Dr. Tisdale is the best. Seriously, he is that good!
About Dr. George Tisdale, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tisdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tisdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tisdale has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dyshydrotic Eczema and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tisdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tisdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tisdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tisdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tisdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.