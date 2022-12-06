Dr. George Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Toledo, MD
Overview
Dr. George Toledo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Toledo works at
Locations
Highland Park Plastic Surgery Center6110 Sherry Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 363-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dec 2022 I had a huge midline hernia and needed it repaired along with a complete abdominal wall reconstruction. My abdomen was unsightly and huge! Dr. Toledo’s expertise and precision has resulted in a beautiful, flat abdomen!!!! I would not go to anyone else!! Dr. T and his staff are so compassionate, friendly and above and beyond in all their surgical procedures!!! This is my family’s 4th surgery with Dr. Toledo. He is beyond exceptional! Wonderful experience, once again!
About Dr. George Toledo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|Res University Tex
- Baylor University Med Center|Duke|Lsu Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toledo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toledo speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toledo.
