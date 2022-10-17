Dr. George Tolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tolis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Tolis, MD
Dr. George Tolis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Tolis works at
Dr. Tolis' Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-9280Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolis?
Dr Tolis performed my GABG x 2 on 9/15/22. He’s an extremely skilled surgeon, and his surgical team is an amazingly “ Best in Class” group of professionals. Dr. Tolis and his team helped me feel at ease before my surgery and the true center of their attention post surgery. My surgery was 100% successful and here I am 5 weeks post-op feeling terrific! Thank you Dr. Tolis and your team for taking such great care of me.
About Dr. George Tolis, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1841272283
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Ma Genl Hospital
- Ma Genl Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolis works at
Dr. Tolis has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolis speaks Creole and French Creole.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.