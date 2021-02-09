Overview of Dr. George Torres, MD

Dr. George Torres, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.



Dr. Torres works at AHMG Pulmonary at Apopka in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

