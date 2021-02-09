See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Apopka, FL
Dr. George Torres, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Apopka, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Torres, MD

Dr. George Torres, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.

Dr. Torres works at AHMG Pulmonary at Apopka in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    AHMG Pulmonary at Apopka
    2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 40, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Apopka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 09, 2021
Truly the best doctor I've ever seen. Gives it to you straight, extremely thorough, and so knowledgeable; not to mention KIND and CARING!! I have been sick almost 9 years now, with every part of my body affected now, so I have seen many doctors and he is a breath of fresh air. So thankful I found him.
Mikayla — Feb 09, 2021
About Dr. George Torres, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 37 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1962471755
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Damas
  • Hospital Damas
  • Damas Hosp
  • Autonomous University of Santo Domingo
