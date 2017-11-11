Overview

Dr. George Tsioulias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tsioulias works at Healtheast Medical Services in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY, Astoria, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.