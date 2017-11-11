Dr. George Tsioulias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsioulias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tsioulias, MD
Overview
Dr. George Tsioulias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Healtheast Medical Services54 S DEAN ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4000
Manhattan50 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 787-1116
Queens2322 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 278-2655
Long Island1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so lucky to find a doctor who's so compassioned, He answered all my questions and concerns without rushing me out like other doctors I've visited in the past. His staff is very polish and his office is very clean. He spent the appropriate time to make sure I understood everything in every visit at his office. I was. very impressed with his professionalism
About Dr. George Tsioulias, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Ctr
- The New York Hosp-Cornell Mc
- VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL ATHENS GREECE
- UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsioulias has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsioulias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsioulias speaks Greek and Spanish.
