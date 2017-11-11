See All General Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. George Tsioulias, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Tsioulias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Tsioulias works at Healtheast Medical Services in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY, Astoria, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healtheast Medical Services
    54 S DEAN ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-4000
  2. 2
    Manhattan
    50 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 787-1116
  3. 3
    Queens
    2322 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 278-2655
  4. 4
    Long Island
    1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 11, 2017
    I'm so lucky to find a doctor who's so compassioned, He answered all my questions and concerns without rushing me out like other doctors I've visited in the past. His staff is very polish and his office is very clean. He spent the appropriate time to make sure I understood everything in every visit at his office. I was. very impressed with his professionalism
    Diarfi — Nov 11, 2017
    About Dr. George Tsioulias, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679657688
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Wayne Cancer Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The New York Hosp-Cornell Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL ATHENS GREECE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Tsioulias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsioulias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsioulias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsioulias has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsioulias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsioulias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsioulias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsioulias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsioulias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

