Dr. George Tu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Tu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Lung Center of Nevada - Tenaya at Comprehensive Cancer Centers3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-0855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Mandarin
- Cedars Sina Med Center
- Cedars-Sina Med Ctr
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Tu speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Mandarin.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.
