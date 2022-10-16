Overview

Dr. George Tu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tu works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.