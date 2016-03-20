Overview of Dr. George Tucker Sr, MD

Dr. George Tucker Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker Sr works at Nexus Women's Health Associates in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.