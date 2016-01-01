Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Tung, MD
Dr. George Tung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Tung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tung's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts Great Neck560 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-2020
-
2
LIOC Huntington158 Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-1690Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
3
LIOC Little Neck5444 Little Neck Pkwy, Little Neck, NY 11362 Directions (718) 428-9393
-
4
Dr. George Tung,MD2450 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 783-0300Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tung?
About Dr. George Tung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1346275047
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.