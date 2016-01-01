See All Ophthalmologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. George Tung, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (21)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Tung, MD

Dr. George Tung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital

Dr. Tung works at Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY, Little Neck, NY and Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tung's Office Locations

    Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts Great Neck
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-2020
    LIOC Huntington
    158 Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-1690
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    LIOC Little Neck
    5444 Little Neck Pkwy, Little Neck, NY 11362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 428-9393
    Dr. George Tung,MD
    2450 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 783-0300
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Tung, MD.

    About Dr. George Tung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346275047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tung has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.