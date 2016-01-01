Dr. George Turabelidze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turabelidze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Turabelidze, MD
Overview of Dr. George Turabelidze, MD
Dr. George Turabelidze, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Turabelidze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Turabelidze's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Center for Palliative Care LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6006B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turabelidze?
About Dr. George Turabelidze, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750496246
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turabelidze accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turabelidze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turabelidze works at
Dr. Turabelidze has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turabelidze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turabelidze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turabelidze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.