Overview of Dr. George Turini III, MD

Dr. George Turini III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Turini III works at Northeast Medical Group Urology in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.