Overview of Dr. George Tweddel, MD

Dr. George Tweddel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Tweddel works at Primary & Specialty Care of Warren in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.