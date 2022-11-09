See All Pediatricians in Bradenton, FL
Dr. George Van Buren II, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Van Buren II, MD

Dr. George Van Buren II, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.

Dr. Van Buren II works at Manatee Pediatrics in Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Buren II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manatee Pediatrics
    712 39th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-4602
  2. 2
    Mcr. Health Inc.
    1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 776-4000
  3. 3
    Manatee Elem. School Based Health Center
    1609 6th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 348-1169
  4. 4
    Southwest Healthcare Center
    5325 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 752-7173

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Buren II?

    Nov 09, 2022
    He was my first child’s Doctor and he is 32yrs.old now. And now my second child’s Doctor since birth. Which pleases me. He is an awesome Pediatrician .
    Terri Evans — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. George Van Buren II, MD
    About Dr. George Van Buren II, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134196629
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • Pediatrics
