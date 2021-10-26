Dr. George Vanburen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanburen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vanburen, MD
Overview
Dr. George Vanburen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh-Surgical Oncology Fellowship
Dr. Vanburen works at
Locations
Baylor College of Medicine, Surgical Oncology, Houston, TX7200 Cambridge St Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2262Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Buren is knowledgeable and works with his patients. He addresses all the questions and concerns and gives you frank answers.
About Dr. George Vanburen, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh-Surgical Oncology Fellowship
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanburen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanburen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanburen has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanburen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanburen speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanburen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanburen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanburen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanburen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.