Dr. George Vanosten, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Vanosten, MD

Dr. George Vanosten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Vanosten works at Northmississippihealth in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanosten's Office Locations

    Northmississippihealth
    4250 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-5265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Humerus Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Humerus Fracture

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 30, 2018
    Dr. Van Osten is a great doctor!!! He saved my husband's foot from amputation after he developed lots of pressure sores from the dressing on his foot/leg for a broken ankle. He put our minds at ease and provided the best possible care! He gave detailed information and instructions. I am very thankful we were referred to Dr. Van Osten, and I highly recommend him!!!
    Wilbon Hyland, Jr. in ABBEVILLE, MS — Jul 30, 2018
    About Dr. George Vanosten, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1174768287
    • 1174768287
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • San Francisco Orthopaedic Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Vanosten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanosten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanosten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanosten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanosten works at Northmississippihealth in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Vanosten’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanosten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanosten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanosten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanosten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

