Dr. George Vanosten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanosten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vanosten, MD
Overview of Dr. George Vanosten, MD
Dr. George Vanosten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Vanosten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vanosten's Office Locations
-
1
Northmississippihealth4250 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-5265
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanosten?
Dr. Van Osten is a great doctor!!! He saved my husband's foot from amputation after he developed lots of pressure sores from the dressing on his foot/leg for a broken ankle. He put our minds at ease and provided the best possible care! He gave detailed information and instructions. I am very thankful we were referred to Dr. Van Osten, and I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. George Vanosten, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174768287
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- San Francisco Orthopaedic Residency Program
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanosten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanosten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanosten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanosten works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanosten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanosten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanosten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanosten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.