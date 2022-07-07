Dr. George Vardoulias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardoulias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vardoulias, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Vardoulias, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
SMG Primary Care at Northwoods2005 Bay St Ste 201, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 263-0688
Signature Medical Group - Raynham - 1215 Broadway Primary Care1215 Broadway, Raynham, MA 02767 Directions (508) 261-5977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Morton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have had Dr. Vardoulias as my primary for over 5 years. I consider him extremely knowledgeable, skilled, and very personable. I accept his advice without question, and he has helped me immeasurably during his time as my primary care physician. Dr. Vardoulias is an excellent doctor. He is able to make me comfortable and be honest with how I am feeling. I highly recommend him to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Vardoulias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vardoulias accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vardoulias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vardoulias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vardoulias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardoulias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardoulias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardoulias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.