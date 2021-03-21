Dr. George Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Varghese, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Varghese works at
Locations
Dermatology - Broadway2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely recommend Dr. Varghese. He is incredibly respectful and professional. He is very knowledgeable and confident, but not overly confident. I also appreciated that he was upfront about the cost of the procedure - most doctors aren’t like that. He has a wonderful assistant as well who is incredibly kind.
About Dr. George Varghese, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center|Winthrop University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varghese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.