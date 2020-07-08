Dr. George Varkarakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varkarakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Varkarakis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Varkarakis, MD
Dr. George Varkarakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Varkarakis works at
Dr. Varkarakis' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. George M. Varkarakis3661 S Miami Ave Ste 903, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 853-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varkarakis?
Enlarged breasts of mine was causing me immense pain while sleeping. I was out my senses when the pain became unbearable and I needed urgent medical attention and one of my colleague referred me to Dr. George M. Varkarakis a great plastic surgeon like an angle who advised and performed breast resizing surgery and ofcourse it was a painless surgery being performed to get me rid of from that excruciating pain.
About Dr. George Varkarakis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1902078124
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varkarakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varkarakis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varkarakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varkarakis works at
Dr. Varkarakis speaks Greek.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Varkarakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varkarakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varkarakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varkarakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.