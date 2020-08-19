Dr. George Verghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Verghese, MD is a Dermatologist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.
Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute173 Saint Patricks Dr Ste 201, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 396-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for years. Very satisfied.
About Dr. George Verghese, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Verghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verghese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verghese has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Verghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verghese.
