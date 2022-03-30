Overview

Dr. George Vettiankal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Vettiankal works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX, Livingston, TX and Crockett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.