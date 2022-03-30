Dr. George Vettiankal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vettiankal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vettiankal, MD
Overview
Dr. George Vettiankal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Vettiankal works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Institute of East Texas209 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-8787
-
2
The Heart Institute of East Texas208 Craig St, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 489-4769Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Heart Institute of East Texas1717 Highway 59 Loop N Ste B, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (936) 327-7733
-
4
The Heart Institute of East Texas-Jasper1305 S Main St, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (936) 632-8787
-
5
The Heart Institute of East Texas-Crockett951 E Loop 304 Ste 100, Crockett, TX 75835 Directions (936) 545-9030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vettiankal?
Excellent, explained everything many times to be sure I understood. Excell
About Dr. George Vettiankal, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245211879
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center|Medical College Trivandrum
- Trivandrum U, Kerala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vettiankal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vettiankal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vettiankal works at
Dr. Vettiankal has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vettiankal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vettiankal speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vettiankal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vettiankal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vettiankal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vettiankal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.