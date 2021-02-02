See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. George Vick II, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Vick II, MD

Dr. George Vick II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Vick II works at Nancy Vick Center For Women in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vick II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George W. Vick II M.d. PC
    817 E Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 522-2229
  2. 2
    Ft. Sanders Perinatal Center
    501 19th St Ste 304, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 522-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
STD Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Gonorrhea Screening
STD Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. George Vick II, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730150293
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Vick II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vick II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vick II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vick II works at Nancy Vick Center For Women in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Vick II’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vick II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vick II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

