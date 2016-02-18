Overview

Dr. George Villanueva, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perris, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Villanueva works at Perris Valley Medical Group, Inc. in Perris, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.