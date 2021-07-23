See All Ophthalmologists in Meadville, PA
Dr. George Vukmer Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Vukmer Jr, MD

Dr. George Vukmer Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Macular Hole and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vukmer Jr's Office Locations

    1058 S Main St, Meadville, PA 16335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 336-1555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meadville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Spasm
Macular Hole
Keratitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 23, 2021
    I was very disappointed in his moral values. He misrepresented his fees and I had to end up paying $1500.00 out of pocket. He told me laser was done cause cataract was so bad. He told my medicare provider cosmetic surgery. That is a long story made short.
    Dona Goode — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. George Vukmer Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053478362
    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Vukmer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukmer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vukmer Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vukmer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vukmer Jr has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Macular Hole and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukmer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukmer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukmer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukmer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukmer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

