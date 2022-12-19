Overview of Dr. George Wahba, MD

Dr. George Wahba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.



Dr. Wahba works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.