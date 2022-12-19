Dr. George Wahba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wahba, MD
Overview of Dr. George Wahba, MD
Dr. George Wahba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Dr. Wahba's Office Locations
Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Southwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After reading all reviews I really want to have my back taking care of by Dr Wahba. I was sent to a different surgeon but I would prefer Dr wahba instead . I am always hurting and it's getting worse in my back and legs I am 37yrs old and want to be able to stand to cook wash dishes the basic things of life with out feeling numbness and pain.
About Dr. George Wahba, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1982893772
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wahba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahba has seen patients for Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahba speaks Arabic and Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahba.
