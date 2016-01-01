See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. George Wang, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Wang, MD

Dr. George Wang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School

Dr. Wang works at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital
    5141 BRDway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Wang, MD.

    About Dr. George Wang, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1669507588
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    • Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

